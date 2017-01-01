NEWS Peter Capaldi sends sweet Christmas letter to distressed Doctor Who fan Newsdesk Share with :







Newly-departed Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi surprised a young fan at Christmas with a letter of reassurance after learning the kid was distressed over the actor's exit.



The TV favourite made his final appearance as the Time Lord in the episode Twice Upon a Time, a holiday special which aired in the U.K. on Christmas Day (25Dec17) and featured the traditionally-male character regenerate as a woman, played by actress Jodie Whittaker.



Fans had long been anticipating the big gender-bending storyline as Capaldi had initially announced his plan to leave the cult sci-fi show at the start of 2017, but nine-year-old David McGilloway was so upset at the news, his dad, Brian, decided to contact the actor and share his son's sadness.



Capaldi decided to personally reach out to the Irish fan and sent a handwritten letter to the boy just in time for the festive holiday.



McGilloway's father, Brian, surprised his son with the note, which came with an autographed Doctor Who card, as the family celebrated on Christmas Day (25Dec17), and subsequently shared a photo of the unexpected gift on Twitter on Wednesday (27Dec17).



"#PeterCapaldi is my 9 year old son's fav #DoctorWho and he was dreading his regeneration," Brian captioned the picture. "And then he got this letter with some words of comfort from the Doctor himself among his Santa presents. Such a kind man."



In the message, Capaldi, who took over the lead role from Matt Smith in 2013, joked about the unpleasant process of regenerating, and reassured young David that he would soon be won over by the new Doctor Who actress.



He wrote, "Regenerating is not completely good fun. And it usually happens about Xmas-time. But you know what? Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, always turned out good for Dr. Who. The new doctor always becomes your favorite and the one that goes... well, he never really goes, he is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him hard enough you'll see him, and he'll see you...



"It's like the Doctor says, 'Everything ends and it's always sad. But everything begins again, and that's always happy. Be happy.' So, have a brilliant Xmas, a happy new year, and a wonderful life - I'm sure you will."



He signed off the letter, "All the best, Peter Capaldi, Doctor ?"



Whittaker's casting was revealed in July (17). She will feature as the 13th Doctor Who in her first full episode in 2018.

