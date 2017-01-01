Anna Faris serves as wedding officiant

Actress Anna Faris is capping off her year by turning wedding officiant for her longtime friend Sim Sarna and his new wife Amy.

The House Bunny star posted pictures from the happy event on Instagram on Friday (29Dec17), and in the photos, she is seen wearing a peach dress while standing in front of the couple during the nuptials, which were held at Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg, California.

"Congrats Sim & Amy!!!!! @simsarna @amy_and_stausi," she wrote.

Sarna is the executive producer and co-host of Faris' podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

It is unclear if Faris' new beau, cinematographer Michael Barrett, joined the actress at the wedding. Anna was first linked to Barrett in October (17) after they were pictured enjoying a lunch date in Seattle, Washington - two months after announcing her split from Chris Pratt, her husband of eight years.

Faris has been keeping mum on the new romance and has yet to share any snaps of Michael on social media, but her Mom TV co-star Allison Janney recently confirmed they were dating during an interview with E! News.

"She's such an amazing... I can't believe all the stuff she does, in addition to Mom she has her podcast and she teaches a class at USC (University of Southern California) and she's got her new man who she seems - she seems just great, she's really doing well and I'm so happy for her," Allison said.

When asked if she'd met Michael, Allison replied, "I met him once, he seems really lovely... I don't know him, but I'm happy for her. If she's happy, I'm happy."