NEWS Avengers: Infinity War is film-goers' most anticipated release of 2018 Newsdesk







Superhero blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther have topped a Fandango poll of film fans' most anticipated movies of 2018.



Bosses at the ticketing site have shared the results of their latest annual survey, and unsurprisingly, Marvel's next Avengers action epic, set for release in May, tops the countdown, with Chadwick Boseman's solo outing as Black Panther in February placing second.



Boseman made his debut as Black Panther in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, alongside Chris Evans as the titular comic book hero. Other members of the Avengers franchise, including Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor, also featured in the star-studded movie.



Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's return in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom takes third place on the Fandango end-of-year list, ahead of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool sequel and Solo: A Star Wars Story, at numbers four and five, respectively.



The animated Incredibles 2, Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, A Wrinkle in Time, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and the all-female Ocean's 8 also make the top 10.



Meanwhile, the next Cloverfield movie has been voted the most anticipated horror thriller, beating the Halloween remake and The Purge: The Island to the top spot.



As for Hollywood's upcoming family films, Incredibles 2 in June is the one Fandango users are most looking forward to, while A Wrinkle in Time, director Ava DuVernay's big screen adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's fantasy book, starring Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and Mindy Kaling, comes in second place.



Actress Emily Blunt's Mary Poppins Returns, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation round out the top five.

