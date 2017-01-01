NEWS Nicholas Hoult and Benedict Cumberbatch’s scientific preparations for The Current War Newsdesk Share with :







Nicholas Hoult and Benedict Cumberbatch felt "lost" during the science lessons they undertook in preparation for The Current War.



The Mad Max: Fury Road actor plays inventor Nikola Tesla alongside Benedict and Michael Shannon, who portray electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse as they race against each other to determine whose electrical system will power the modern world.



Nicholas and Benedict were both sent for science lessons ahead of the shoot, and he admits they were challenging.

“You know what, we were both pretty lost," Nicholas told MR PORTER's The Journal. "And (Benedict) said that I did better in that lesson than him but I don’t think I did.



"You know when one question starts, and you’re like, OK, but then you try and run before you can walk? So that opens up a thousand more questions. I was trying to understand electromagnets and dynamos and all those sorts of things.”



The 27-year-old also had to lose weight to play the Serbian-American inventor, who is best known for contributing to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system.



“For The Current War, they asked me to lose some weight, so I just didn’t eat as much, which is miserable," he added.



During his research, he found out some peculiar facts about Tesla, who was previously portrayed onscreen by the late David Bowie in Christopher Nolan's The Prestige in 2006.



“He had three of everything,” he explained. “He worked out the cubic volume of food before he’d eat it. Oh, and he was obsessed with pigeons. But he would have these flashes in his brain of the things he wanted to invent and he could build them completely in his mind first.”



The film, which premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, is set to hit cinemas on an undisclosed date in 2018.

