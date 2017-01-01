Aaron Sorkin’s six-month Molly's Game research

Aaron Sorkin spoke to Molly Bloom for six months while he worked on the film adaptation of her book Molly's Game.

The Steve Jobs screenwriter made his directorial debut with Molly's Game, which is inspired by the life of Molly, a former professional skiier who ran an exclusive high-stakes poker game which was attended by A-list celebrities and powerful industry figures.

He had her 2014 memoir Molly's Game: From Hollywood's Elite to Wall Street's Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker to refer to while writing the script, but he also spent six months chatting to her to know her better as a person.

"This was me just talking to Molly for about six months," he told WENN at the movie's London premiere. "That peels away the many layers of really what went on and how she came a hundred yards from making the Olympic ski team and then going to Harvard Law School with an Olympic medal around her neck... somehow she went from there to underground poker games and then all hell broke loose. "

Jessica Chastain was cast as Aaron's "unique movie heroine" and Molly was blown away by Jessica's portrayal of her, especially as they had only spoken a few times.

"Before she was filming, we met and we hung out and we talked on the phone a couple of times and she went away and she just got it," Molly said. "She was so brilliant in the role. If you watch the movie, it seems like we spent a year together."

Idris Elba was also cast as Molly's lawyer Charlie, and the British actor expected Aaron to be precious about his script and not allow any changes, so he was surprised how open he was.

"He was very open to suggestion, you know with Aaron's work, you don't want to improvise and say the words as they're written but sometimes you can't help but say something a different way," he said. "He was very good about that, I thought he might not be."

Molly's Game hits UK cinemas on 1 January (18).