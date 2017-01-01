NEWS Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle 'bond over beauty' Newsdesk Share with :







Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle have reportedly struck up a close friendship after bonding over their shared interest in beauty products.



Victoria and her husband David may be faux British royals, but they also have ties to the real British monarchy and were guests at the wedding of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.



Former soccer star David has also worked closely over the years with William and Meghan's fiance Prince Harry on various charity projects.



"Meghan has been really pleased with Victoria's beauty recommendations and has her to thank for meeting new friends in London," an insider commented to Britain's Bella magazine. "They have grown close and regularly talk after Victoria told Meghan to visit Sarah Chapman, who bills herself as London's most sought-after facialist. Meghan trusts and appreciates her advice."



American actress Meghan, 36, and 33-year-old Harry announced news of their engagement in November (17), a year after they confirmed they were officially an item.



In an interview following their happy news, the couple revealed they're keen to have children.



"Not yet no. But I think eventually one step at a time and we'll start a family in the near future," the red-headed royal told the BBC's Mishal Husain.



The pair will tie the knot on 19 May at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. It will be the second wedding for Suits star Meghan, who was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013.