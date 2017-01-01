NEWS Laurie Metcalf broke her own film-viewing ban for Lady Bird Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Laurie Metcalf broke her career-long rule not to watch her own movies until five years after their release for her new drama Lady Bird.



The Roseanne star, who has featured in films like the Toy Story franchise, Scream 2, and Georgia Rule, appears alongside Saoirse Ronan in Greta Gerwig's directorial debut, about a high school senior eager to leave her California home and escape her overbearing mother, played by Metcalf.



She has always found it uncomfortable to sit down and view her own projects until she's been able to fully detach from the role, but the 62-year-old decided she couldn't wait that long for the critically-acclaimed Lady Bird.



"I broke my five-year rule where I won't look at myself on film with Lady Bird," she shared during a recent Screen Actors Guild event. "It's the amount of time I could watch something and not beat myself up about it! I wanted to be able to watch it fresh and say, 'I'm not even quite sure why this ends!'"



Metcalf saw the picture in full for the first time at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, and it was a nerve-wracking experience.



"We shot Lady Bird a year ago and I knew we would be having conversations about it, so I thought I'm gonna have to see it so I would know what the whole movie was about! There were two thirds of the movie I never saw as I was always in the house fighting with the daughter," she explained. "So I broke my rule and that was jarring to sit through the movie with an audience who was also seeing it for the first time in Telluride.



"It was very hard for me to watch myself, but, I thought it was a fantastic ensemble. It's strong."



Metcalf's performance has already earned her high praise in end-of-year critics' awards, as well as best supporting actress nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. She is expected to earn her first Oscar nod when the shortlist is announced in the new year.

