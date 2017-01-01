Allison Janney 'had to find the humanity' in I, Tonya character

Allison Janney worked hard to "find the humanity" in Tonya Harding's mean, abusive mother so she could play her in I, Tonya.

The Mom actress stars play LaVona Golden, the mother of figure skater Tonya, alongside Margot Robbie in the biopic.

LaVona is portrayed as a tough and cold person, who bullies and beats her child to drive her to be the best, but Allison couldn't simply play her as a monster.

“She is sort of a monster on the page and I had to find her humanity, and what she wanted in life. I think if you asked LaVona, she would say she gave her daughter an incredible upbringing and made her a champion,” she told Reuters.

For research, Margot watched lots of footage and even met with Harding and her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, but Allison had no such luxury, only having one documentary clip to work with.

“I could see so much defensiveness in her and denial about not caring for her daughter," the actress explained. "She sort of brushed it off in a way that made me think, ‘Wow. She does care.'"

The part was written specifically for the 58-year-old, and it brought back memories about her own dreams of being an Olympic figure skater.

"I had a coach, I worked really hard and I trained early in the morning and after school and I was obsessed with it," she confessed. "I was quite graceful on the ice but I‘m six feet tall and ultimately didn’t think I was going to be able to do the jumps that were required to go to the Olympics."

The film tells the story of Tonya's life leading up to the 1994 attack on her Olympic rival Nancy Kerrigan, who was struck in the knee by a police baton. The attack was orchestrated by her ex-husband Jeff and Tonya was banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association.

Allison admits that she came away from the movie with a different view about the real Tonya.

“I definitely had a lot more compassion for Tonya Harding watching this movie," she said. "I don’t think we exonerate her completely but I don’t think she is as guilty as we all remember her to have been."