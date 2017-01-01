Sam Rockwell got 'taken down' in Three Billboards police officer training

Sam Rockwell got hurt while he practised apprehending a victim in preparation for his police officer role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Seven Psychopaths actor plays Jason Dixon, a racist and incompetent small town cop, in the black-comedy drama, about a woman who takes her anger over her daughter's murder out on the police by renting out billboards to blast them for not solving the case.

To research the role, Sam went down to Missouri to meet some real cops and learn from them about their job, including how to apprehend a suspect, although it didn't turn out well for him.

"I had a guy take me down. I wanted to know what that was like," he told Total Film magazine. "He really f**king got into me. It hurt. And he was taking it easy, doing it Hollywood-style!"

The 49-year-old said he found the research fascinating and "really rich" and spent plenty of time drinking beer with the cops, who were "very decent people". He didn't feel like he needed to learn much about the region because his girlfriend is from the South and he grew up watching westerns and hillbillies onscreen.

Three Billboards marks his second film collaboration with writer/director Martin McDonagh and they worked together on Dixon's look, having regular discussions about the length of his hair.

"He wanted slightly longer hair, I wanted it shorter, because all these cops have really short military-like cuts. We talked about that lot," he explained.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which also stars Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson, debuted at the Venice International Film Festival in September. It hits U.K. cinemas in January.