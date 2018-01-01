NEWS America Ferrera pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Actress America Ferrera is pregnant.



The 33-year-old and her husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting their first child.



America announced the big baby news via Instagram on New Year's Eve (31Dec17).



"We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!" the former Ugly Betty star wrote under a photo of herself and Ryan toasting 2018.



America and Ryan, who met as students at the University of Southern California, wed in 2011.



The happy news comes just over two months after the actress revealed she was sexually assaulted at the age of nine in a heartbreaking social media post, as part of the #MeToo movement, which encourages women to open up about their sexual harassment and assault stories.



America revealed her assault was carried out by an older man she knew, writing: "First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was nine-years-old. I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a nine-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man."



But the horror of the situation lived on for years, with the actress adding she had to see her abuser on numerous occasions afterwards.



"I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come," she continued. "He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew - that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back."



Fans flooded social media with messages of support, and Ferrera's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants castmate Amber Tamblyn took to the comments section of the Instagram post to call her "The bravest babe I know".

