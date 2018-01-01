NEWS Eva Longoria breaks silence on baby news Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Eva Longoria has confirmed she's pregnant in a sweet New Year's social media post.



Speculation about the star's baby news broke last month (Dec17), and her publicist confirmed the former Desperate Housewives star was expecting her first child, but Eva waited until to the New Year to break her silence.



Sharing a shot of her family's hands on her growing baby belly, Eva wrote: "New year, new adventures! I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already!"



While this is the first time Eva has shared a photo of her baby bump, her friend Olivia Munn shared a snap on Instagram last week.



"Christmas in Miami," she wrote. "When friends become family."



The 42-year-old actress is reportedly five months along with husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston's child. This the first child for the couple, but the Mexican businessman has kids from his marriage to ex-wife Natalia Esperon.



Eva and her man have been batting away pregnancy rumours ever since they exchanged vows last year (16).



In April, Eva denied reports she was expecting, telling fans on Twitter: "So, I saw some pictures of myself. Really fat, on a boat. I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese. I ate cheese!"



She posted a copy of the image that got the gossips spinning, adding: "Everybody's saying I'm pregnant and I'm not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently. I just had to share, because my whole family's calling me, asking me if I'm pregnant. Yes, I looked pregnant. But that was just a ball of cheese. Ball of cheese in my stomach."

