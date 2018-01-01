NEWS Jennifer Aniston and Meryl Streep donate half a million to anti-harassment campaign Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Aniston and Meryl Streep have donated $500,000 (£370,000) each to kickstart a New Year campaign to protect harassed women.



Celebrities have united to back the Time's Up movement, which was created to end sexual harassment in the workplace, jumping to throw cash at the cause's GoFundMe page online.



Reese Witherspoon and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes have also given half a million dollars each, while filmmaker J.J. Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath have made a $1 million (£760,000) donation and Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg have handed over $2 million (£1.48 million) via their Wunderkinder Foundation.



Much of the cash will be used to swell a legal defence fund created to help women protect themselves against sexual misconduct in the workplace, and encourage them to speak out about it.



Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey donated $100,000 (£76,000) each, while Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, and Jessica Chastain have also dug deep for the cause.



Sexual harassment in the workplace, misconduct and assault became a headline-grabbing issue in October (17) following the publication of a New York Times expose surrounding film mogul Harvey Weinstein's inappropriate behaviour.



Since then, many celebrity women have spoken out about sexual misconduct.



According to the GoFundMe Times Up page, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Ellen Barkin, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake, Emily Blunt, Sophia Bush, Jennifer Connelly, and Viola Davis have also donated.



Meanwhile, Natalie Portman decided to show her support for the initiative by joining Instagram. Her husband Benjamin Millepied confirmed the account was legit, before Natalie then added on her own page: "Time’s up on silence. Time’s up on waiting. Time’s up on tolerating discrimination, harassment or abuse. Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund."

