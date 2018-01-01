Paris Hilton sparks rumours she's engaged to Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton has done little to dispel rumours she's engaged to Chris Zylka, flashing a giant diamond ring on her left hand while celebrating New Year in snowy Aspen, Colorado.

The hotel heiress has been holidaying in the snowy town, a favourite destination among the A-list, for the past week or so, and saw in 2018 there with Chris. As she stepped out in Aspen on Monday (01Jan18) with her beau, Paris did her utmost to flash a new accessory she was sporting - a huge pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger. The 36-year-old showed off the jewel as she clutched her coffee cup while browsing the local shops.

The ring pictures come after the New York Post's gossip column Page Six reported that Paris was overheard telling people at the 1Oak pop-up in Aspen on Friday night (29Dec17) that she and Chris were set to wed.

"Paris was running around with her ring, telling everybody they are engaged. She looked really happy," a source at the venue told the outlet.

While Paris has posted pictures of her New Year's celebrations on social media, she has yet to comment on the engagement claims. However, according to friends of the businesswoman, she's believed to be "planning a big announcement".

Despite being in several high-profile relationships that haven't lasted, it seems Paris may have found "the one" in The Leftovers star Chris. She's done little to hide her love for him on her social media pages, and recently posted a picture of them kissing alongside the caption: "One day, someone will walk into your life & make you see why it never worked out with anyone else."

She also told Entertainment Tonight last year that she and Chris are "soulmates, for sure, 100 per cent," adding: "(Being soulmates is) just being best friends and finally finding someone that I love and trust and know that I want to spend the rest of my life with. It's the best feeling in the world."