NEWS Kim Kardashian's son hospitalised with pneumonia Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's two-year-old son was reportedly hospitalised last week (end31Dec17) with pneumonia.



According to TMZ.com, Saint was taken to a Los Angeles hospital last Thursday, where he was checked in as doctors treated the condition - which causes the lung to become inflamed. The website reports that either Kim or Kanye were with Saint the entire time he was in hospital, sharing overnight duties until he was discharged on Saturday.



TMZ added that Saint is now home with his family and "doing well".



Neither Kim nor Kanye have made any mention of Saint's health battle on their social media pages. Over Christmas, Kim shared a picture of herself and Kanye with Saint and eldest daughter North, four, which is believed to have been taken a few days before Saint's hospital admission.



And when it came to seeing in the New Year, Kim and Kanye looked in good spirits as they shared a kiss for the camera and celebrated 2018's arrival with friends.



The new year isn't the only arrival the pair have been gearing up for. The pair will become parents of three when their surrogate gives birth to their baby girl, reportedly later this month.



Due to issues with her first two pregnancies, Kim was unable to carry her third child herself, although she admitted on a recent episode of the family's reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she was finding the surrogacy process "frustrating".



Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child via surrogate. Complications in her first two pregnancies meant Kim was unable to fall pregnant for a third time, but the reality star is still struggling to see another woman carrying her child.



"It is a weird dynamic. Like I go to all the doctor's appointments and I try to be really present, but when you're not carrying it yourself it is such a fine balance of how much you're going to be in their lives," she sighed.



"Of course I want to know every last detail that's going on with my baby and that's super frustrating, but I really trust my surrogate and I don't want to be that person that's trying to control her every move."

