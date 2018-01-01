NEWS Star Wars: The Last Jedi retains UK box-office by Force Newsdesk Share with :







Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Third week at no.1 for episode 8 of the epic saga, written and directed by Rian Johnson. Forty years after the original Star Wars: A New Hope, Mark Hamill reprises Luke Skywalker while John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver return from the previous (2015) episode.



Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – When four teenagers are sucked into a video game, their avatars (personified by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan) embark on a fantastic adventure. Shot on beautiful locations in Hawaii, this is great fun for all.



The Greatest Showman – First week in the chart for Hugh Jackman’s incarnation of PT Barnum, who rose from nothing to invent showbusiness through his spectacular circus. Also stars Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson as Jenny Lind, the Swedish singer who toured America in Barnum’s shows.



Pitch Perfect 3 – Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and their fellow Bellas reunite for an a capella singing tour overseas. New comedy directed by Trish Sie, the Grammy award-winning music video director.



Paddington 2 – Paul King’s triumphant follow-up to Paddington (2014) stars Hugh Grant as the actor Phoenix Buchanan, pitted against the Brown household (Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters) whose adopted Peruvian family member (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is now a much-loved member of his London community.



Ferdinand – Animated comedy about Ferdinand (voiced by John Cena), a soft-hearted bull who gets mistaken for a wild beast and captured. Directed by Carlos Saldanha, who created the smash-hit Ice Age.



Daddy’s Home 2 – Two years after the original hit comedy, Daddy’s Home, Brad and Dusty (Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg) face Christmas with their own respective fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson).



Tiger Zinda Hai (aka Tiger Is Alive) – Action adventure about an audacious mission to rescue a party of nurses held hostage in Iraq, based on true events. Salman Khan stars as special agent ‘Tiger’.



Wonder – Heart-warming hit starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as the protective parents of young Auggie (Jacob Tremblay), who has a facial deformity and is now starting at mainstream school. 5 weeks in the top 10!



Murder on the Orient Express – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Poirot in a lavish adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, set on board the famous train. Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer and Penelope Cruz are among the carriage full of suspects. 9 weeks in the top 10!



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office / Total UK box-office to date



1 Star Wars: The Last Jedi £7,975,174 £68,263,774

2 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle £5,210,725 £17,835,902

3 The Greatest Showman – NEW £4,754,049 £4,754,049

4 Pitch Perfect 3 £2,322,065 £8,887,440

5 Paddington 2 £1,884,062 £37,567,705

6 Ferdinand £1,387,426 £6,145,052

7 Daddy’s Home 2 £492,920 £13,597,770

8 Tiger Zinda Hai – aka Tiger Is Alive £265,424 £1,262,123

9 Wonder £160,396 £4,294,199

10 Murder on the Orient Express £82,146 £23,900,453



comScore data up to and including Sunday 31 December 2017 – explore more at launchingfilms.com

