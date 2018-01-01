Rose McGowan launching TV documentary

Actress Rose McGowan is heading back to TV in a new documentary series focusing on her activism as she continues to speak out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Citizen Rose will centre on the Charmed star as she prepares to release her memoir Brave and step up her efforts to put an end to inappropriate behaviour in the entertainment industry, after accusing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in 1997.

The five-part Citizen Rose series will premiere on U.S. network E! with a two-hour episode on 30 January (18), with the remaining instalments following in the spring.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival," McGowan shares in a statement. "As I ready my book, BRAVE, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a BRAVE life."

McGowan was one of the main subjects of a New York Times expose, which detailed years of alleged sexual misconduct from Weinstein. She also recently revealed she was offered $1 million (£736,000) in "hush money" by someone close to the movie producer just 24 hours before the article was published in early October (17).

Over 50 women have since accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.