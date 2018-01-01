America Ferrera tearfully thanks fans for supporting Time's Up movement

Pregnant actress America Ferrera was reduced to tears by the outpouring of support for the new Time's Up movement to provide legal funding for victims of sexual harassment.

The Ugly Betty star, who is a survivor of sexual assault herself, was among the celebrities who dug deep to donate to the new GoFundMe campaign, and then issued a call for action on New Year's Day (01Jan18) by posting about the cause on social media.

The majority of the money raised will be used to swell a legal defence fund created to help women protect themselves against sexual misconduct in the workplace, and encourage them to speak out about it, and by Tuesday (02Jan18), the crowdfunding effort had surpassed $14 million (£10.3 million), almost hitting its $15 million (£11 million) target.

Ferrera took to Twitter to share her joy at the huge success of the Time's Up movement, admitting it was making her emotional.

"These donations from all of you are wrecking me," she wrote beside a crying face emoji. "THANK YOU for standing up to say: #TIMESUP - The @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund provides subsidized legal support across industries to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse".

Her words of gratitude were posted alongside a screenshot of the GoFundMe page, which detailed some of the latest public donations.

Actress Mira Sorvino, who found herself blacklisted in Hollywood after rejecting disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged advances, retweeted Ferrera's message as she added her own note to fans.

She shared, "The movement is starting to make real change as it widens to amplify everyone's voices, not just those in more publicized places, and as it funds legal action which will be the teeth of the promised bite... thank you my sisters and brothers everywhere #TimesUp".

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Taylor Swift, and Oprah Winfrey are just some of the famous faces who helped to kickstart the Time's Up campaign collection, which has continued to trend on social media.

On Tuesday, actress Blake Lively gushed, "I'm honored to be a part of this movement. The time is NOW! Go to http://timesupnow.com if you need legal support or if you want to donate ANY amount you can. #TIMESUP."

And Jennifer Lopez added her voice to the cause as she declared: "Everyone's resolution for the year: No more accepting sexual harassment and inequality at work as normal. It's not normal. #TIMESUP".

Sexual misconduct in the workplace has become a hot topic ever since the October (17) publication of a New York Times expose surrounding producer Weinstein's inappropriate behaviour in Hollywood.

The scandal has since prompted many other men and women around the world to speak out about the issue and demand a change in attitudes towards harassment and assault.