Demi Moore settles party drowning case

Demi Moore has settled a lawsuit filed against her by the family of a man who drowned in her pool.

Edenilson Steven Valle was found dead in the actress' pool during a 2015 party thrown by one of her assistants while she was out of town.

The dead man's family sued Demi last year (17), claiming she was responsible for his death, because there were no depth markers in the pool and rocks dotted around her yard presented an accident waiting to happen.

The Ghost star initially fought the lawsuit, insisting Valle's negligence was to blame for the tragedy, after Jorge and Maria Valle sued party host Larry Hernandez and Betty Wong, the trustee who owns the property.

They stated their son couldn't swim and fell into the water after everyone had left the area. His death was subsequently ruled an accident.

Moore challenged the suit last summer, insisting the rock display in the garden was in plain sight and adding it was Edenilson's fault if he failed to notice the collection.

The star's lawyer made it clear any monetary judgement should be reduced to reflect his negligence if the case went to trial and jury members found Moore responsible. The Valles were seeking unspecified damages for wrongful death and negligence, but according to court documents obtained by TMZ, both sides have reached an agreement and asked the court to dismiss the case.

It's unclear if Demi had to pay the dead man's parents.