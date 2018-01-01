Harvey Weinstein sexual assault cases under review by Los Angeles County attorneys

Two investigations into sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein have been sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review.

California prosecutors are now considering whether to formally indict the former Miramax executive on criminal charges after receiving the case files from Beverly Hills Police Department investigators, District Attorney's Office spokesman Greg Risling confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (02Jan18).

No other information about the two cases, which were submitted on an unspecified date last month (Dec17), have been released.

Over 80 women have come forward with accusations of rape, misconduct, and sexual assault against the disgraced movie executive since an expose detailing Weinstein's alleged predatory behaviour was published in The New York Times last year (Oct17).

Weinstein has admitted to inappropriate behaviour but has vehemently denied all claims of forced non-consensual sex.

The producer is now facing criminal investigations by police departments in Los Angeles, New York City and London, but he has yet to be charged with a crime.

Weinstein's legal nightmare began after a woman launched a civil claim against the 65-year-old in the U.K. in December. The unnamed British woman is suing for damages that could exceed $400,000 (£300,000), claiming in her lawsuit she is entitled to compensation for “personal injury, expenses, and consequential loss" incurred after being assaulted by Weinstein multiple times.

Harvey has also been booted from his Miramax film production company and is currently in divorce negotiations with his estranged wife, Marchesa fashion designer Georgina Chapman.