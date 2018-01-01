Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri win big at Capri, Hollywood Film Festival

Get Out, Dunkirk, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri have been given new boosts ahead of the Oscars after landing big wins at the Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival.

Writer/filmmaker Jordan Peele was awarded the Best Picture prize for horror movie Get Out, while Christopher Nolan earned the Best Director title.

The honour for Best Original Screenplay went to Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which also claimed Best Actress for Frances McDormand, and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell.

James Franco was named Best Actor for his portrayal of quirky director Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, while the film's writers were also recognised for Best Adapted Screenplay, which they shared with James Ivory and Luca Guadagnino for coming-of-age drama Call Me by Your Name.

Best Supporting Actress went to Melissa Leo for period drama Novitiate, and Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland's The Leisure Seeker scored Best Ensemble Cast.

Gary Oldman's Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour picked up Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, and Best Make-Up and Hairstyling, Hostiles claimed Best Cinematography, and Blade Runner 2049 was praised for Best Production Design.

Other winners included Coco for Best Animated Film and Best Original Song for its Remember Me tune, Foxtrot (Best Foreign Film), and War for the Planet of the Apes (Best Visual Effects).

Meanwhile, filmmaker James Ivory received the Career Achievement Award, the Rising Star honour went to director Jonas Carpignano for his film A Ciambra, and producer Trudie Styler, wife of rocker Sting, was celebrated as the Person of the Year.

The Capri, Hollywood Film Fest ran in Italy from 26 December (17) to 1 January (18), and many of its top winners will be looking to repeat their success at the 2018 Oscars on 4 March (18). The nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on 23 January.