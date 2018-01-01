Rob Kardashian denies assaulting Blac Chyna as he seeks lawsuit dismissal

Rob Kardashian has denied assaulting ex-fiancee Blac Chyna in his response to her lawsuit against his family.

Chyna is suing Rob, the father of her 13-month-old daughter Dream, as well as his mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian for a litany of alleged offences, including claims that he physically attacked her twice in April (17), which she detailed in legal papers filed in July when she was granted a temporary restraining order against the reality star.

In the papers, Chyna claimed she asked Rob to stop talking offensively about her in front of her five-year-old son King Cairo, at which point she alleged he punched her and knocked her to the ground. She added that she then ran into the bedroom and locked the door, but claimed Rob pulled the door off its hinges and yelled at her as she hid in the closet.

In Rob's response to his ex's lawsuit, filed last month (Dec17) and obtained by The Blast, he denies Chyna's claims and adds that she "did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct" by him.

The papers continue to state that: "Damages resulting from any injuries or harm Plaintiff claims to have suffered must also be offset against the damages Defendant suffered as a result of Plaintiff’s wrongful acts."

Rob sued Chyna in September, claiming that she tried to strangle him with a phone charger cable.

Chyna has also accused the Kardashian family of defaming her, leading to the cancellation of her and Rob's E! reality show spin-off. However, Rob says that Chyna breached any contract that he also breached, and adds that anything he said about Chyna previously, he believed to be true at the time.

He is asking the judge to dismiss the case. The judge has yet to rule.