Caitlyn Jenner didn't trust the Kardashians with gender reassignment surgery news

Caitlyn Jenner withheld some of the pages of her memoir from the Kardashian family as she feared they would leak her gender reassignment news to the press.

The reality star, who was formerly known as Bruce before transitioning to Caitlyn in 2015, released her memoir The Secrets of My Life, in which she revealed she had undergone gender reassignment surgery, back in April (17).

She gave copies of the book to members of the Kardashian family ahead of its publication, but admitted on Piers Morgan's Life Stories that she didn't include the last few pages which were focused on the surgery because she didn't trust them to keep it a secret.

When asked if they knew she had the surgery by Piers, Caitlyn replied, "No, I didn't tell anybody. Why? It's none of their business... it's not that big a deal. Nobody knows. I had to be honest, the book is about honesty. It's called The Secrets of My Life. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK, nobody knows anything."

Piers then asked if keeping that portion of the book from them was "wilfully deceptive", the 68-year-old said, "Because I didn't want them to leak it to the press... And there was no reason for them to know about it."

"Of course I didn't trust them, yeah," she continued. "I hate to inform the Kardashians that the book was not about them."

Caitlyn's relationship with his ex-wife Kris Jenner and stepdaughters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney has declined since they divorced in 2014, and became further strained following the publication of the book, which contained damning allegations about the family. They are no longer on speaking terms, but Caitlyn still talks to Kylie and Kendall, her children with Kris, everyday.

"Well, it hurts but it's not the end of the world. Fortunately I have a lot of children," she said. "The only ones I'm really concerned about are Kendall and Kylie, yeah they are biological kids. Although the Kardashians, I spent 23 years of my life carpooling those kids around, raising them, taking care of them."

Caitlyn's full interview airs in the U.K. on Thursday (04Jan17).