NEWS Kim Kardashian won't keep expensive jewellery in new home







Kim Kardashian has reportedly vowed not to keep expensive jewellery in her and husband Kanye West's new mansion after she was robbed in Paris in 2016.



The celebrity couple moved into their $20 million home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles late last year (17), after spending three years renovating the property.



Kim's pricey collection of jewellery will apparently not be joining her in the new home, however, as according to TMZ.com, the star is taking extra security measures to deter thieves.



Sources close to the star told the U.S. gossip site her multi-million dollar collection is being stored at another ultra-secure location.



The star underwent a harrowing ordeal in October 2016 when she was bound, gagged, and robbed of valuables worth $10 million (£7.4 million) by an armed gang in a private apartment in Paris, France, while attending the city's fashion week. Her 20-carat engagement ring was among the jewels stolen.



Despite the no-jewellery policy at Kim and Kanye's mansion, TMZ editors report that armed security staff will still be on guard at all times.



Los Angeles' exclusive celebrity enclaves have been hit by a spate of burglaries in recent years - including a $200,000 (£147,000) theft at the home of Kim's sister Kourtney's ex-fiance Scott Disick.



Seventeen people were arrested by French authorities in connection with the Paris armed robbery and ten have been charged so far - including the alleged mastermind Aomar Ait Khedache.



In an interview with U.S. chat show host Ellen DeGeneres last year (17), Kim said the ordeal had changed her outlook on life and she would no longer "show off" and be less materialistic.



Her and Kanye's move to their new home has not been entirely untroubled, as their two-year-old son, Saint, was admitted to hospital with pneumonia last Thursday (28Dec17). Happily, Saint was discharged on Saturday (30Dec17).

