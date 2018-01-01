Yara Shahidi planning future career around politics

Actress Yara Shahidi is eyeing a future career in Washington, D.C. politics.

The Black-ish star will soon be heading to the prestigious Harvard University in Massachusetts to further her education, and the 17-year-old reveals she has carefully chosen her course to help her get ahead when she eventually decides to leave Hollywood behind.

"I'm double majoring in social studies and African-American studies, and social studies is an interdisciplinary sociology, anthropology, economics, and philosophy major," she explained on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "I chose it because so many people that I work with in the non-profit space ended up being social studies majors at Harvard, and I felt it was a sign after I ran into the fifth social studies major, so I decided to work backwards; they have jobs that I love (in that field)..."

Yara has yet to decide on the specifics of the job she one day hopes to take on, but she knows it will revolve around politics.

"I describe my future as being policy-adjacent, just in that I would like to be next to Capitol Hill (where the U.S. Congress is located), but not on it," she told The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, "and so the major that I'm doing... with that, the goal is to either go into the non-profit space or something along those lines that can help influence our political system without being in our political system."

The actress and activist is already doing her part to change the future of U.S. politics by fronting the new 18 by 18 campaign, aimed at encouraging her fellow youths, who, like her, will turn 18 in 2018, to use their right to vote to make their voices heard.