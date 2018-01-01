Meryl Streep: 'Dustin Hoffman's film slap was over the top'

Meryl Streep has accused Dustin Hoffman of "overstepping" his boundaries for slapping her during a scene in their 1979 movie Kramer vs. Kramer.

The onset tensions between Meryl and Dustin were first revealed in April, 2016 in a Vanity Fair article, in which the actor was accused of slapping Streep and taunting her to get the best performance.

In a new New York Times piece, Streep was reminded of the movie moment and asked for her thoughts about the allegations of sexual misconduct heaping up against Hoffman.

While she didn't directly address the accusations linked to her former co-star's alleged inappropriate behaviour, she did have plenty to say about the time he struck her.

"This is tricky because when you're an actor, you're in a scene, you have to feel free," she tells the newspaper. "I'm sure that I have inadvertently hurt people in physical scenes. But there's a certain amount of forgiveness in that. But this was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie.

"It was overstepping. But I think those things are being corrected in this moment. And they're not politically corrected; they're fixed. They will be fixed, because people won't accept it anymore. So that's a good thing."

Hoffman has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including author Anna Graham Hunter, who claims the actor grabbed her butt and flirted with her on the set of the 1985 TV movie Death of a Salesman when she was a 17-year-old production assistant.

After the allegations came out last year (17), a 1979 Time magazine interview, in which Meryl claimed Dustin touched her breast, resurfaced.

Describing auditioning for a play that he had directed, she reportedly said, "He came up to me and said, 'I'm Dustin - burp - Hoffman,' and he put his hand on my breast. 'What an obnoxious pig,' I thought."

However, Streep's representative subsequently issued a statement to E! News insisting the old article was not an "accurate rendering of that meeting".

"There was an offence and it is something for which Dustin apologised. And Meryl accepted that," the rep continued.