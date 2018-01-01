Damian Lewis thanks 'hero' airline pilot after emergency landing

Damian Lewis has praised a "hero" airline pilot who made an emergency landing when the aircraft suffered faulty hydraulics.

The 46-year-old actor was travelling from London's Gatwick airport to Tenerife on Wednesday (03Jan18) when the suspected electro-mechanical issue led to the British Airways pilot having to think quickly.

Following the scary incident, Homeland star Damian took to Twitter to thank the pilot, writing: "Thanks to the skill of our pilot on BA 2731 who had to perform an emergency landing due to faulty hydraulics, my family and I are safe at home tonight. Thank you. #heroic."

It's understood that Damian was travelling with his Peaky Blinders actress wife Helen McCrory and their children Manon, 11, and 10-year-old Gulliver.

Other passengers also tweeted their gratitude to the pilot after the incident, with one named James Harrison writing: "Huge kudos to the captain of flight BA2731 tonight keeping everyone calm with a bit of a strange landing surrounded by fire trucks at Gatwick."

Another, Rob Robinson, wrote: "Bit of a scary landing...greeted by six fire engines. Well done the pilot of BA2731 from Tenerife."

A spokesperson for British Airways said that it's standard practice for emergency services to meet a flight that has requested a priority landing, adding in a statement: "The safety of our customers and crew is always our priority, and the flight landed normally after a suspected technical issue.

"Our highly professional and experienced pilots regularly train to deal with a variety of incidents in the unlikely event that they are ever faced with these during a flight. We have the highest expectations of them and are very pleased when people praise their work."