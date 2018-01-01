Kim Kardashian slams rumours she 'partied' while son was in hospital

Kim Kardashian didn't hold back as she responded to a claim that she and husband Kanye West were "partying" while son Saint was battling pneumonia in hospital.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's two-year-old son with her rapper spouse was reportedly admitted into a Los Angeles hospital on 27 December (17), and spent two days there before he was released on 30 December.

Due to the hospital stay being so close to New Year's Eve, there was some speculation that Kim and Kanye's celebrations to see in 2018 coincided with their boy's time in medical care.

However, one Kardashian fan took to Twitter to defend the family, writing: "Why do people continuously think KimYe were 'partying' New years Eve while saint was at the hospital? Kim & Kanye love their kids so much, so to even THINK they werent around when Saint was sick is really stupid af (as f**k). Yal (sic) love to hate Kim, just to hate her, its dumb at this point!"

The tweet caught Kim's attention, and the mother-of-two, who is expecting her third child with Kanye via surrogate, was quick to respond.

"I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay," she tweeted. "We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night!"

She concluded her message by writing: "Don't even try me when it comes to my kids."

Kim had previously opened up about her son's time in hospital in a message thanking his physicians for looking after him so well.

"My precious baby boy is so strong!," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself holding her son. "After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV's (intravenous therapy) and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary.

"I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He's home and all better. He's so resilient I'm sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint."