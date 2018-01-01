Cate Blanchett appointed President of Cannes Film Festival jury

Cate Blanchett will serve as Jury President at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress will follow in the footsteps of director Pedro Almodovar and head up the jury of the 71st annual festival in May (18). She will be joined by other members of the movie industry, which are yet to be announced, on the jury and they will help decide which film in the official competition will win the coveted Palme d'Or.

"I have been to Cannes in many guises over the years; as an actress, producer, in the marketplace, the Gala-sphere and in Competition," Cate said in a statement. "But never solely for the sheer pleasure of watching the cornucopia of films this great festival harbours.

"I am humbled by the privilege and responsibility of presiding over this year's jury. This festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story; that strange and vital endeavour that all peoples share, understand and crave."

According to The Wrap, the Australian actress is only the 12th female main jury president in the festival's history, and the first since Jane Campion in 2014. Past jury presidents include Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Tim Burton and Quentin Tarantino.

Pierre Lescure, Festival de Cannes President and Thierry Fremaux, General Delegate, added: "We are delighted to welcome such a rare and unique artist whose talent and convictions enrich both screen and stage. Our conversations from this autumn tell us she will be a committed President, a passionate woman, and a big-hearted spectator."

For the 2017 edition, Almodovar was joined by the likes of Jessica Chastain and Will Smith and they chose The Square as the recipient of the Palme d'Or.

The Cannes Film Festival in France runs from 8 to 19 May (18).