Tessa Thompson and Daniel Kaluuya land BAFTA Rising Star nominations

Tessa Thompson, Daniel Kaluuya and Timothee Chalamet have been shortlisted for the EE Rising Star prize at the 2018 BAFTA Awards.

Tessa, who has made a name for herself with roles in Creed and Thor: Ragnarok, was revealed as a contender for the only public-voted British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Award on Thursday morning (04Jan18).

"I am honoured to be chosen by Bafta and the jury as a candidate for the EE Rising Star Award," she said in a statement. "It means so much that my work has been embraced in the UK and that I get to share this recognition with so many wonderfully talented actors."

She will compete against Daniel Kaluuya, who was recently nominated in for a Golden Globe for his starring role in Jordan Peele's directorial debut Get Out.

"I'm honoured and grateful to Bafta and the jury for the nomination and can't wait to celebrate it in my home city," he said.

He's not the only Golden Globe nominee in the running for the BAFTA award - Call Me By Your Name's Timothee Chalamet also made the shortlist, and he said he felt an "enduring sense of gratitude" being included in the category.

"I have seen many actors and peers that I admire get nominated for this award in previous years, so I am overjoyed to see my name included in 2018," he added.

The 22-year-old is going up against the likes of Tom Hanks and Gary Oldman for the Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama Golden Globe prize. Both Daniel and Timothee will find out if they are winners at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday.

The BAFTA shortlist is completed by Florence Pugh, who earned received rave reviews for her breakout role in period drama Lady Macbeth, and Josh O'Connor from God's Own Country.

Previous Rising Star winners include James McAvoy, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart and John Boyega.

The 2018 winner will be revealed at the BAFTA Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on 18 February (18).