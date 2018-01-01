NEWS Khloe Kardashian will name baby after daddy if she gives birth to a boy Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian will name her baby Junior - after its father Tristan Thompson - if she gives birth to a boy.



The 33-year-old star is six months pregnant with her first child with her basketball player beau, and on Thursday (04Jan18), she made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, her first since confirming her pregnancy, and discussed her happy news with the chat show host.



While she shared she would be keeping her baby's gender secret for a big reveal on her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe did give away one of the names she has in mind for her bundle of joy.



When host Elle asked, “Do you need help naming a baby?” Khloe admitted choosing names hasn't been easy before sharing the name she has picked out if she gives birth to a boy.



“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she smiled. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

Giving a further hint, the Revenge Body host shared she wanted the initial to be a “K” in the same vein as her family, or a “T” after the baby's dad.



According to People magazine, multiple sources have confirmed to the publication that Khloe and Tristan, 26, are expecting a son. Khloe finally announced she was expecting in December after months of speculation last month.



And her baby daddy led the tributes to the reality star with a post on his Instagram: "My love, thank you for aligned (sic) me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and (sic) always cherish. Girl you look better now."



Khloe's initial post also sparked rumours that she and Tristan had wed in secret, as the mother-to-be was seen wearing two diamond bands on her ring finger. However, a representative for the star rejected the claims.

