Khloe Kardashian remains mum on sister Kylie's pregnancy gossip

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian refused to confirm reports her little sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting during a taped TV grilling on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



Khloe recently ended the speculation about her own baby plans, revealing she is carrying boyfriend Tristan Thompson's child - but gossip about Kylie, sparked at the end of last year (17), remains a mystery.



Kylie didn't feature in the family's annual Christmas card, leading many gossips to suggest she was too clearly pregnant for the shot - but Khloe was not about to let anything slip out during a recent appearance on DeGeneres' show, which airs on Thursday (04Jan18).



When the host asked her directly if her sister was also with child, Khloe responded, "What do you mean... I don’t know what you’re talking about."



But Ellen pressed on, insisting she could tell Kardashian was holding something back.



"Why wasn’t she on the Christmas card?" DeGeneres asked.



"I don’t know. You gotta ask Kylie. Why don’t you get Kylie on the show?" Khloe responded.



Ellen then said, "She must be pregnant. There’s too much secrecy around it... I will make a bet right now that she is pregnant."



Khloe was more forthcoming about her own pregnancy on the show, revealing her mother is trying to fatten her up.



"I don’t get when people are eating for two full-size people," she said. "My mom is one of those people; she bought me eight boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and got mad that I didn’t eat them all.



"I said, 'What human being can eat eight boxes?’ She said she did when she was pregnant - and that’s why she gained 80 pounds!"

