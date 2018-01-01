NEWS Danny Masterson splits from talent agents Newsdesk Share with :







Embattled actor Danny Masterson has parted ways with his representatives at United Talent Agency (UTA) as he continues to fight sexual assault allegations.



Los Angeles police detectives have been investigating the former That '70s Show star for rape since March, 2017, after receiving complaints from four different women, citing incidents from the early 2000s. The 41-year-old vehemently denied the claims, insisting any sexual encounters were consensual.



In November (17), the case hit headlines again as one of his alleged victims called out bosses at streaming service Netflix for continuing to work with Masterson on his show The Ranch, even though they had decided to sever ties with House of Cards lead Kevin Spacey over multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.



The public backlash prompted Netflix officials to review their stance, and Masterson was fired from his comedy show, in which he co-stars with Ashton Kutcher, in early December (17), with producers revealing his character was being written out of the series.



A fifth woman subsequently detailed another story of rape involving the troubled actor via Twitter.



Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Masterson has lost his talent representation and is no longer working with UTA executives.



He has yet to comment on his exit from UTA, but when his dismissal from The Ranch was announced last month, he again insisted on his innocence.



"From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me," he wrote in a statement. "Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.



"I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

