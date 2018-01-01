Lakeith Stanfield joins The Girl in the Spider's Web

Get Out star Lakeith Stanfield has joined the cast of The Girl in the Spider's Web.

The Atlanta actor will reportedly play a National Security Agency (NSA) security expert tasked with tracking down computer hacker Lisbeth Salander, who will be played by The Crown's Claire Foy.

Stanfield, who also notably portrayed Snoop Dogg in Straight Outta Compton, joins a cast which also includes Borg vs. McEnroe's Sverrir Gudnason, who takes over the role of journalist Mikael Blomkvist, Blade Runner 2049's Sylvia Hoeks, who will play Salander’s twin sister, and Claes Bang, who recently starred in The Square, which won the Palme d'Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie will be directed by Don't Breathe's Fede Alvarez, who adapted David Lagercrantz's book of the same name with Jay Basu and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. It is being produced by Amy Pascal, Elizabeth Cantillon, Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird, while David Beaubaire is overseeing the project for Sony.

According to Variety, production will start later in January (18) in locations including Berlin and Stockholm, ahead of its scheduled in October.

The Girl in the Spider's Web novel, which was was released in 2015, serves as the fourth instalment in the Millennium book series and the first written by Lagercrantz, who took over writing duties following the death of series creator Stieg Larsson.

Larsson's original novel trilogy was adapted into a series of Swedish-language films starring Noomi Rapace as Salander in 2009. The first, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, was given an American remake in 2011 and starred Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig as the main characters.