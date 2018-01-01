NEWS Helena Bonham Carter tipped to play Princess Margaret in The Crown Newsdesk Share with :







Helena Bonham Carter is reportedly a shoo-in to take over the role of Princess Margaret in the next two seasons of Netflix flagship drama The Crown.



The British star is tipped as the frontrunner to replace Vanessa Kirby in the role following creator Peter Morgan's re-casting of the current stars playing younger versions of the British royals.



According to editors at British newspaper the Evening Standard, the two-time Oscar nominee will join Broadchurch star Olivia Colman, who is replacing Golden Globe-winning actress Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, as her sister in the series which details the monarch's life.



Bonham Carter has had plenty of experience playing British royals previously.



Both she and Colman portrayed the Queen Mum: Colman in films Hyde Park on Hudson and Bonham Carter in the Oscar-winning film The King's Speech. And she has also starred as two queens of England: the short-lived Lady Jane Grey in the Lady Jane (1986) and Anne Boleyn in ITV series Henry VIII (2003).



Showrunner Morgan spoke about his decision to recast the roles last year (17), explaining to Screen Daily: "I feel that when we reach 1963-64 we’ve gone as far as we can go with Claire Foy without having to do silly things in terms of make-up to make her look older... I’ve got strong feelings about how far you can go as an actor, I think you can age 10 years younger than they are and 10 years older and no more.”



No announcement has yet been made on who will replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip.

