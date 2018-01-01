Star Wars: The Last Jedi officially the UK and Ireland's biggest film of 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has become the biggest film of 2017 after taking £73.1M in just three weeks spending 22 consecutive days at #1.The result, which was announced today by official box office measurement company comScore, who calculate the full 52 week box office takings which closed on January 4th, means Disney is, for the second year in a row, the biggest UK and Ireland distributor of the year with £265.1M in box office takings with just six films.Disney had three out of the top five performing films of the year at the UK and Ireland box office with Beauty and the Beast taking £72.4M - the second biggest film of the year, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 taking £41M.Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently the 7th biggest film ever released in the UK and Ireland meaning Disney now holds four out of the top ten titles of all time in the UK and Ireland with Star Wars: The Force Awakens (which is still the biggest film ever to be released in the UK), Toy Story 3, Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars: The Last Jedi all featuring in the top ten.In 2018 upcoming releases for Disney include Disney· Pixar’s global sensation Coco, Marvel Studio’s Black Panther, visionary filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time and Marvel Studio’s Infinity War which will feature the biggest ensemble cast ever seen on screen. In addition Disney and Lucasfilm will be returning to a galaxy far, far away with Solo: A Star Wars story this coming May.In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of the UK’s biggest film of all time, The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past. The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.