Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon to walk Globes red carpet hand in hand

Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon will reportedly hit the red carpet at Sunday's (07Jan18) Golden Globes hand in hand to draw further attention to the Time's Up anti-sexual harassment initiative.

The actresses are among a host of high-profile female celebrities who have signed an open letter calling for an end to inappropriate behaviour in the workplace as part of the new campaign, for which organisers have also established a legal defence fund for victims of sexual misconduct.

Many of the stars who signed the Time's Up message have also chosen to wear black to the Globes awards ceremony this weekend, as part of a protest against the entertainment industry bosses and filmmakers who have taken advantage of their position and power by sexually harassing and assaulting their peers.

Now it's emerged Eva and Reese will be putting on a united front by joining forces on the red carpet to highlight their activism.

"This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment," pregnant Longoria told The New York Times. "For years, we've sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can't expect us to go up and twirl around. That's not what this moment is about."

In addition, Reese has helped with the creation of a new pin for supporters to wear at the Globes in solidarity with the movement.

The Big Little Lies star recruited costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips to design the new black and silver accessory.

"Reese asked me... would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it, and the first person I called was my partner-in-crime, (Los Angeles jewellery designer) Michael Schmidt."