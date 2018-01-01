Liev Schreiber: 'Supporting ex Naomi Watts is important for our kids'

Actor Liev Schreiber doesn't hold back in mentioning his ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts around their two sons because they "light up" whenever they hear about mummy.

The stars are parents to nine-year-old Alexander, known as Sasha, and Samuel, eight, and they have made a point to maintain a close relationship despite ending their 11-year romance in September, 2016.

The former couple has been sharing custody of the boys ever since, and Liev admits adjusting to life without Naomi by his side romantically is still tough at times.

"It's always hard, you know?," he shared in a pre-taped interview with America's Sunday Today host Willie Geist. "You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way that we've looked at it is that we'll always be partners with these kids."

Putting their family first has been the key to their successful co-parenting efforts, and that includes making positive remarks about the other to show their children mum and dad are still a team.

"It's important to support each other," Liev said. "I was making some jokes at breakfast about Mummy with the boys and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other."

Although the Spotlight star still has a close bond with Naomi, he has moved on with his love life, striking up a relationship with former beauty queen Taylor Neisen.

He and Taylor have been linked for the past few months, and were most recently photographed together braving the cold in New York City on Wednesday (03Jan18).

Meanwhile, Naomi previously insisted she wasn't interested in dating again anytime soon, telling Vogue Australia last year (17) she was still having "good days and bad days" as she continued to heal from their split.

She added to Britain's Red magazine, "Dating just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now...

"Right now I'm at a point where I'm healing and just wanting to protect the family unit, and we're doing, so far, a pretty good job with that," she smiled. "We have huge love and respect for one another and high hopes for it to remain that way going forward."