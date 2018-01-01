Alicia Vikander hopes new Tomb Raider will inspire girls

Alicia Vikander hopes her character in the new Tomb Raider movie will inspire young girls.

The Swedish actress fronts the reboot of the action-adventure franchise, based on the video game of the same name, which will serve as an origin story for the movies featuring Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft.

Director Roar Uthaug's take on Lara's story will tell of her very first expedition, in which she tries to complete her father's research and uncover ancient secrets capable of clearing her name, and the star is confident the tale will appeal to a very specific demographic.

“What I like is that there will be a lot of young people, a lot of girls, who feel like they can relate to her,” she told Total Film magazine. “She’s trying to figure out her path in life, who she is, and what her history is.”

Alicia, a trained ballet dancer, is a long-time fan of the original Tomb Raider video game, as well as classic action movies. Accordingly, getting the opportunity to step into Angelina's shoes was a dream come true.

"I don't know how many times I saw Indiana Jones or The Mummy. Then to not only get to do an action hero - which I've longed for, also, having had my dancing background – but to step into this adventure and play Lara Croft, felt pretty surreal," the 29-year-old shared.

While Alicia is familiar with Angelina's two Tomb Raider movies - 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003's The Cradle of Life - the actress is careful to highlight that her version of the character will differ, with Roar adding that the main objective was “to make the audience care about Lara Croft and invest in her as a real character.”

Tomb Raider, which also stars Dominic West and Kristin Scott Thomas, is due to his cinemas from March (18).