Christian Bale avoids watching The Dark Knight Rises after mass shooting

Christian Bale can't bear to watch The Dark Knight Rises because of the mass shooting that occurred during a screening of the film in 2012.

Gunman James Holmes, then 24, opened fire on the audience at a midnight screening of Christopher Nolan's final film in his Batman trilogy, killing 12 people and injuring more than 70 others.

Holmes entered the Century 16 movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado, on 20 July 2012, about 30 minutes into The Dark Knight Rises and detonated multiple smoke bombs before he unloaded four weapons' full of ammunition into the unsuspecting crowd of hundreds of attendees, police said at the time.

Ten victims died at the scene, while another two died at local hospitals. Among the dead was a six-year-old girl.

During a recent appearance on MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Bale discussed why he’s avoided watching the final film in the series, despite playing the titular character.

“Very sadly, I have not been able to watch that film since because of the whole tragedy of Aurora. I have not been able to sit down and see it without thinking of that. I’d love to be able to, one day," he said.

Bale travelled to Colorado to meet with victims and hospital staff following the tragedy.

Several U.S. TV networks dropped adverts for the movie after the shooting, and the French premiere of The Dark Knight Rises was cancelled out of respect to the victims.

Holmes was arrested shortly after the shooting, and told police officers he was The Joker, referring to the villain played by the late Heath Ledger in the second instalment of Nolan's Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight.

In August 2015, more than three years after the shooting, Holmes was sentenced to life in prison without parole.