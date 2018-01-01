NEWS Billie Lourd 'living life spontaneously' after losing mother and grandmother Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Billie Lourd has learned the importance of "living life spontaneously" following the shock deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.



The Star Wars icon died on 27 December, 2016 after suffering a massive heart attack, and her mum, Singin' in the Rain icon Debbie, passed away a day later, aged 84.



Billie was left devastated by the double tragedy, and to mark the first anniversary of Carrie's loss last month (Dec17), she travelled to Norway with her father, Bryan Lourd, to view the Northern Lights - a natural phenomenon the 60-year-old had been obsessed with.



She is now preparing to start work as a judge for the 3rd annual Moet Moment Film Festival, for which budding young directors are asked to submit 30 to 60-second films which capture the theme of living in the moment - an idea which really resonated with Billie after her personal heartache.



"I am beyond honoured - I'm shocked, actually - that I've been chosen as a judge. It's amazing," she gushed to The Hollywood Reporter about her new role. "When I found out about the film festival, I just thought it was so cool and so incredible. I don't think there are enough programs like this for kids. The submissions people have to make are about living life spontaneously. I'm all about living life spontaneously. Life is short and I know that well. It's important to (live that way)."



She will sit on the panel alongside her Star Wars: The Last Jedi co-star Laura Dern, among others, to pick the top three winners at the end of Hollywood's awards season in March (18), and Billie is hoping to draw inspiration for her own filmmaking future from the submissions.



"I write and started to make shorts," she shared. "Honestly, these kids are going to inspire me. I definitely want to direct and write - all of it."



Billie admits she has also learned a lot from writer/producer Ryan Murphy, the TV mogul behind her shows American Horror Story and Scream Queens, who she considers "a god and king of my world".



"There were some days when I didn't work and I would spend my time shadowing directors...," the 25-year-old explained. "That's why working for Ryan was so amazing... The whole crew, really, it's a family and people all learn from each other."

