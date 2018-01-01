Alan Cumming condemns President Trump for silence on LGBT rights

Actor Alan Cumming has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of "condoning" violence against the LGBT community by remaining silent.

The openly bisexual star, who has been legally married to husband Grant Shaffer since 2012, is celebrating his landmark new role in fresh series Instinct as former CIA agent Dylan Reinhart, a character purported by producers to be the first gay lead ever in a broadcast TV network drama.

Alan is proud of his new milestone part, but believes his work is even more important to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community due to America's current political and cultural landscape under the Trump administration.

“I applaud everyone at CBS (network) for having the courage to put that on, in the climate that might not be the best time to do it," Cumming said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday (06Jan18). "The president is actively condoning, by his silence, violence and persecution against the LBGT community."

“I think it’s the perfect time and needs to be done,” he added. “(It's) all that more important we should have a character with a healthy same-sex marriage."

Alan is also impressed with how Instinct writers portray his gay character in the crime drama, noting his persona Reinhart's sexuality is just one facet of his multilayered personality.

“I’m also conscious of the fact that, most times, when we see gay characters on American television, their gayness is the prime thing,” he noted. "(It's) refreshing (that being gay is) the fourth or fifth most interesting thing about the character.”

Alan's new show Instinct premieres in March.