Johnny Galecki convinced The Big Bang Theory will end soon

Actor Johnny Galecki has hinted that his hit TV comedy show The Big Bang Theory will likely end after its twelfth season.

The star and his castmates Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar launched the eleventh season of the sitcom in September (17) and the programme was renewed for one more term.

And although the show is still going strong, Johnny has his doubts as to whether the series will survive for a thirteenth season.

“The only way we’ve discussed wrapping the show is we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” he revealed to Variety at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday (06Jan18). “I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

Johnny may be keen to move on from The Big Bang Theory due to the amount of other projects he currently has on his plate. The star serves as executive producer of new TV comedy Living Biblically and he is also reprising his classic role as David Healy in the revival of hit '90s sitcom Roseanne.

“I don’t sleep a lot,” Galecki joked. “But that’s OK. I’ve always been a workhorse, so I enjoy it. And as I’ve said, the production side is a very different muscle.”

Although his busy schedule permits him to star in just one episode of the Rosanne revival, Johnny is open to filming more instalments if his agenda opens up.

“If they come back next year for another eight or nine I would love to do more than one next year,” he smiled.

The revamped Roseanne is due to air in March.