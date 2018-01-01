Rosario Dawson encourages fans to wear black in solidarity with Golden Globes protest

Actress Rosario Dawson has asked fans to stand in solidarity with protests at the Golden Globe Awards by wearing all black.

Several celebrities have vowed to sport sable ensembles to the prizegiving in Beverly Hills on Sunday (07Jan18) to express their support for victims of sexual assault who have come forward with claims of abuse against Hollywood heavyweights such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, James Toback and other prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

In response to the rampant sex abuse saga, over 300 actors and actresses, including Rosario, Eva Longoria and America Ferrera, signed an open letter published in the New York Times on New Year's Day in support of the Time's Up movement, an initiative that will provide legal funding and a support network for sexual assault victims in showbiz.

And ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony, Rosario took to her Instagram account on Friday (05Jan18) to encourage fans to participate in the movement themselves at home and in their communities while the prizegiving takes place.

“We wear black to symbolise solidarity,” she said in the video. “The death knell has struck on abusive power, and it’s time to celebrate each other — not just the nominees on our film and television screens but our storytellers who have bravely come forward and courageously shared their stories which have liberated so many of us.”

“Thank you for courageously telling your stories and signaling this moment," she addressed the many victims who went public with their accounts of abuse, before referring to the new funding and support initiative. "Time’s Up. Please join us in blacking out Sunday."

Rosario's Time's Up co-sponsor Eva took to Twitter on Saturday to praise her colleague for the call to protest.

"Yaaas @rosariodawson! This is why we wear black!" Longoria tweeted in a message attached to Dawson's video. "Everyone can join in tomorrow and post a pic of yourself in Black standing in solidarity with women everywhere trying to fight the imbalance of power! #TIMESUP on abuses of power! Today is a new day!"