Anna Camp: ‘Women are hungry for female-fronted films’

Actress Anna Camp insists the surge in female-led projects must continue.



The 35-year-old rose to fame after appearing in TV show True Blood and has since become known for her role as Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect musical franchise.



While Anna has been thrilled with the parts that have come her way, she hopes that producers will continue to make movies that focus on women’s stories.



“We have a long way to go, but I feel like people are seeing that there’s such a demand for women-led movies and projects,” she told stylecaster.com. “Women audiences are so thirsty and hungry for that that people are starting to really supply it. I’m hoping that this surge continues… I hope that the conversation continues and people don’t remain complacent.”



While Anna hasn’t faced pay inequality over the course of her career, she has been stunned by the sexism apparent in many scripts. For instance, when she started out in Hollywood, supporting female characters would simply be described as “Long legs. Great smile”.



“You start to realise,‘Well, I want to play the guy part. They have so much more deep roles. They’re integral to the plot',” the 35-year-old shared. “Why can’t that be easily told from a woman’s point of view?”



Anna is proud to be a part of comedies which present strong and complex female characters, and doesn’t take her involvement in Pitch Perfect and shows such as The Mindy Project for granted. And she wants to shut down the myth that men are only interested in watching male stories on screen.



“I like seeing stories about men, just like men would love seeing stories about a woman. It’s the craziest thing to think that women-led movies can’t make money because obviously, we’re completely blowing that idea out of the water,” she added.

