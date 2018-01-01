Kit Harington booted out of New York bar for being drunk and disorderly

Kit Harington was reportedly kicked out of a bar for being drunk and disorderly.

The 31-year-old, who plays Jon Snow in HBO show Game of Thrones, was seen in a video obtained by TMZ.com looking a little worse for wear in New York City nightspot Barfly on Friday (05Jan18).

In the clip, the actor initially appears dazed as he chats with people at a pool table. A man and a woman are seen pulling him away from people slowly, and he's later recorded talking to two men while touching their arms and backs. He's seen chatting with more patrons and is then shown leaving the bar.

The gossip website quoted an eyewitness who said the British actor made his exit after being asked to leave, but then returned and had to be physically removed.

Kit is then seen banging on the pool table, grabbing at pool cues and getting in people's faces. One woman is so enraged with him trying to get in her way while she tries to get past him that she shouts at him: "Say excuse me."

A rep for Kit, who's engaged to former Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, has not commented on the report, while officials from the bar declined comment.

The star looked in much better spirits as he appeared with his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke on Saturday at the Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING gala in Hollywood.

While Kit was dressed somberly in a black suit and black jumper, Emilia donned an eye-catching red Elie Saab creation, with a long red skirt with large gold buttons, and a red shirt.