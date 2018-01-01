FX concludes investigation into Louis C.K.

Channel bosses at FX have concluded their investigation into disgraced comedian Louis C.K., and found no incidents of misconduct.

The U.S. TV channel aired his shows including Louie, Better Things and Baskets, but ended its association with the comedian last year (17) following allegations of sexual misconduct made against the star.

Five women came forward to accuse the funnyman of masturbating in front of them as part of a New York Times expose in early November, and Louis later confirmed the allegations were all true.

"These stories are true," he said at the time. "The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

At the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday (05Jan18), FX CEO John Landgraf said the probe into the comedian's behaviour on five of the shows he was involved in concluded there was no further evidence of misconduct.

"As you all know, several months ago we ended our business relationship with Louis C.K. after he acknowledged that the sexual misconduct reported in the New York Times was accurate," Landgraf said.

"Our public statement at the time said that we would conduct a further investigation to determine if there was any misconduct on any of the five shows that Louis produced for FX.

"Having recently completed that investigation we did not find any issues, complaints or incidents of misconduct of any kind during the eight years we worked together.”

When asked if he had heard about the allegations before the expose was published in The New York Times, Landgraf continued: "We didn't know about that them.

"I mean, the only thing I'm aware of is a blind-item in Gawker, which you know, to me that's not an actual news source that's not verifiable."