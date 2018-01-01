Top actresses taking women's rights activists as Golden Globes dates

Leading women's rights activists will be accompanying actresses Michelle Williams, Meryl Streep, and Emma Watson to Sunday night's (07Jan18) Golden Globe Awards.

A host of Hollywood stars will be wearing black on the red carpet as part of the Time's Up protest demanding an end to sexual misconduct in the workplace, following the sex scandals which have rocked the entertainment industry in recent months.

Now it's been revealed a number of the movie world's leading ladies will be further highlighting the issue by taking powerful campaigners as their dates to the Beverly Hills prizegiving.

Williams, whose new film All the Money in the World had to be reworked with Christopher Plummer following sexual assault allegations made against former co-star Kevin Spacey, will be joined on the red carpet by Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo social media movement, while Watson will walk alongside Marai Larasi, the executive director of the U.K.-based organisation Imkaan, which tackles violence against minority women.

Streep has invited National Domestic Workers Alliance director Ai-jen Poo to accompany her to the ceremony, while Emma Stone will attend with tennis great and equal rights advocate Billie Jean King, the athlete she portrayed in the Battle of the Sexes biopic last year (17).

Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Susan Sarandon, and Amy Poehler will also be hitting the red carpet with other key women's rights campaigners.

A joint statement released by the activist guests reads: "Too much of the recent press attention has been focused on perpetrators and does not adequately address the systematic nature of violence including the importance of race, ethnicity and economic status in sexual violence and other forms of violence against women.

"Our goal in attending the Golden Globes is to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions."