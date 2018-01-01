Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle tops North American box office

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has defeated Star Wars: The Last Jedi and climbed to the top of the North American box office in its third week on release.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's revamp of the beloved Robin Williams adventure franchise takes the number one spot with $36 million (£26.6 million), boosting its total gross from theatres in the U.S. and Canada to $244.4 million (£180.2 million).

"This is all about Jumanji's staying power," Paul Dergarabedian, a top box office analyst for comScore, tells The Associated Press. "This is a movie that was overshadowed by all the excitement around The Last Jedi, and yet Jumanji just kept plugging away and drawing audiences throughout the holiday... This is kind of unheard of for a movie this size."

Horror film Insidious: The Last Key scares its way into second place, earning a strong $29.3 million (£21.6 million), beating the opening figures for the previous film in the series, Insidious: Chapter 3, which launched with $22.7 million (£16.7 million) in 2015.

The latest Star Wars epic, starring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, and Adam Driver, falls to three with a $23.6 million (£17.4 million) gross, after dominating the box office throughout its first three weeks.

Hugh Jackman's The Greatest Showman movie musical and Pitch Perfect 3 round out the new top five.

Meanwhile, The Last Jedi's continued popularity among movie-goers has helped the blockbuster cross the $1.2 billion mark globally, with the sci-fi smash now surpassing Captain America: Civil War and Minions to become the 13th highest-grossing film in box office history.

It collected another $64.7 million (£47.7 million) outside North America over the weekend, although it stumbled upon its opening in China, where the movie only garnered $28.7 million (£21.2 million), falling below Disney expectations, despite a big promotional push.