Disney officials respond to brown face criticism of Aladdin extras

Studio bosses at Disney have defended their decision to use dark make-up to help white background actors "blend in" for the new Aladdin reboot.

Fans were left outraged this weekend (06-07Jan18) after a report in Britain's The Sunday Times suggested a number of Caucasian extras had been cast to fill small roles, like dancers and camel handlers, for director Guy Ritchie's live-action movie.

The article, which featured the headline, "Genie, brown up some extras for Aladdin", included quotes from film extra Kaushal Odedra, who witnessed a string of "very fair skinned" actors "waiting to have their skin darkened" by make-up artists on the set in Surrey, near London.

"On one set, two palace guards came in and I recognised one as a Caucasian actor, but he was now a darkly tanned Arab," he claimed. "I moved inside the marquee where there were 10 extras and two were Caucasian, but they had been heavily tanned to look Middle Eastern."

Disney officials have since responded to the brown face allegations, insisting they only resorted to the controversial use of make-up for a few specialty roles.

"Great care was taken to put together one of the largest most diverse casts ever seen on screen," reads a statement issued by a Disney spokesperson. "Diversity of our cast and background performers was a requirement and only in a handful of instances, when it was a matter of specialty skills, safety and control (special effects rigs, stunt performers and handling of animals) were crew made up to blend in."

The new Aladdin, a remake of the 1992 animated classic, stars Will Smith as the Genie, opposite Egyptian-born Mena Massoud as the titular character, British-Indian actress Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and Dutch-Tunisian actor Marwan Kenzari as the evil Jafar.