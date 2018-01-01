Josh Brolin: 'Location scout for Sicario was kidnapped'

Josh Brolin has revealed a location scout for his 2015 crime thriller Sicario was kidnapped in Mexico, three years before a fellow crew member was found murdered in the country.

Carlos Munoz Portal had been researching possible filming locations for the fourth season of hit TV drug drama Narcos in September (17) when his body was found in his car near the border of the state of Hidalgo, which has Mexico's highest murder rate.

He is thought to have been targeted by members of a local drug cartel, who felt uncomfortable with him taking photographs of the area.

Brolin was saddened by Portal's loss as the scout had also worked on Sicario, but the actor admits the tragedy didn't come as a complete surprise, because another member of the production team had close call while on the job in Mexico in 2014.

"We have another guy... when he was doing Sicario, he was kidnapped," Josh told TMZ.com when asked about the dangers of filming drug-themed projects south of the U.S. border. "There's a lot of that."

The No Country for Old Men star insists cast and crew members need to take extra security measures if they have to travel abroad to areas of high-crime to try and avoid sticky situations, although he claims an element of danger is to be expected when working on shows or films about illegal activity.

"You can't just go out (alone)," he continued. "We had one guy, a props guy, walk five miles because he ran out of gas (in Mexico), but you can't do that, you just can't do that. It's not here (the U.S.), it's just a different deal... There's danger of course, because you're dealing with narcotics."

Brolin portrayed a special government task force leader enlisted to take down the head of a powerful Mexican drug cartel in the Denis Villeneuve project, and he reprises his role as Matt Graver for the upcoming sequel, Sicario 2: Soldado.

Although the majority of the two Sicario movies were filmed in the U.S. state of New Mexico, which doubled for landscapes in Mexico, production teams still had to capture overhead shots and other footage in Central America, and Brolin is not sure the pay off is worth putting people's lives at risk.

"It's worth it until it's not worth it. It's all romantic and worth it (as a concept)...," he explained. "You think you're doing something by telling a good story, and by exploiting something hopefully in a good way, to educate everybody on the subject, but at the same time it's not worth it."